Fresh News

Yanitsas ready to inspire the next generation
30 September 2016 (AEDT)
For Australian goalkeeper Lea Yanitsas the Rio Olympics brought about every emotion she had ever experienced in her life.
Dennis shows cycling form before worlds
21 September 2016 (AEDT)
Rohan Dennis has shown his world road championship preparations are on course with a win he says is close to time-trial perfection.
Honeymoon for Brennan as Olympic dream realised
20 September 2016 (AEDT)
Three weeks of African bliss is in store for recently crowned Olympic Champion Kim Brennan.
Hometown calls for Skinner
20 September 2016 (AEDT)
Rio gold medallist Catherine Skinner is yet to decided on her sporting and working career.
Breakthrough for Bailie only just around the corner
19 September 2016 (AEDT)
Five years ago Ryan Bailie was a young gun making up the numbers on the World Triathlon Series, a youngster learning the ropes in the helter skelter world that is ITU racing.
Three fresh faces on Athletes' Commission
19 September 2016 (AEDT)
Members of the 2016 Australian Olympic Team have voted three new faces onto the Australian Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, to serve as the voice of Australian Olympians over the next four years.
Equestrian - Eventing
Road race gold to Wellings & Robinson in Adelaide
19 September 2016 (AEDT)
Eloise Wellings and Brett Robinson have capped off their 2016 season with victory at the Australian Road Running Championships
McShane turns up the heat for bronzed Aussies in Cozumel
19 September 2016 (AEDT)
Back to training for sevens star eyeing Tokyo
16 September 2016 (AEDT)
Sevens playmaker Charlotte Caslick will be back at training next week with an eye on Tokyo 2020.
Moffatt hands over the reins to the next generation
16 September 2016 (AEDT)
Esposito reflects on life-changing win
16 September 2016 (AEDT)
As Chloe Esposito was crowned Olympic Champion against more fancied Europeans, she captured hearts all around Australia.
Australian Team for 2016 UCI Road World Championships
15 September 2016 (AEDT)
The 31-rider squad for the 2016 UCI Road World Championships in Doha, Qatar has been announced.
Olympians Bailie and Royle the final arrivals for Cozumel finale
15 September 2016 (AEDT)
Olympians Ryan Bailie and Aaron Royle have arrived ahead of the ITU World Triathlon Championships in Cozumel, Mexico.
No time for reflection as Bawden and Clancy take on world's best
14 September 2016 (AEDT)
Louise Bawden and Taliqua Clancy will compete at the season-ending World Tour final.
Garfoot wins Chrono Champenois Time Trial
12 September 2016 (AEDT)
Australian national time trial champion Katrin Garfoot produced a strong ride to became the first Australian to win the Chrono Champenois-Trophée Européen, on Sunday.
Rio - The Marvellous City
Affectionately known as Cidade Maravilhosa, the marvellous city in Portugese, Rio de Janeiro certainly lives up to its nickname.
Fox finishes season in style at World Cup final
12 September 2016 (AEDT)
Australia’s Jessica Fox has finished her 2016 canoe slalom campaign with a stunning victory in the K1 in the World Cup final at Tacen, Slovenia.
Kelly back in winner's circle after missing Rio Olympic selection
12 September 2016 (AEDT)
Two-time Olympian Damon Kelly has won gold at the Australian Weightlifting Championships at his first major competition since missing selection for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Kelly wins para-triathlon gold alongside Michellie Jones
12 September 2016 (AEDT)
Katie Kelly has won the first ever para-triathlon gold for Australia, with a little help from sighted guide Sydney 2000 Olympian Michellie Jones.
Kettlewell achieves Rio dream with family looking on
7 September 2016 (AEDT)
When Danielle Kettlewell looked into the stands at the Rio Olympics she saw not one but almost a dozen friendly faces looking down at her.