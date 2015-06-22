brought to you by Woolworths

Fresh News

Gallery: Looking back at 2016
UCI Track Cycling World Championships
UCI Track Cycling World Championships
UCI Track Cycling World Championships
UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gallery: Looking back at 2016

69 Images

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Lea Yanitsas #1 of Australia passes the ball in the first half against Brazil during the Women's Water Polo at Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &copy; 2016 Getty Images

Yanitsas ready to inspire the next generation 30 September 2016 (AEDT)

For Australian goalkeeper Lea Yanitsas the Rio Olympics brought about every emotion she had ever experienced in her life.

MORE

Rohan Dennis of Australia crosses the finish line during the Men's Cycling Road Time Trial at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. &copy; Getty Images

Dennis shows cycling form before worlds 21 September 2016 (AEDT)

Rohan Dennis has shown his world road championship preparations are on course with a win he says is close to time-trial perfection.

MORE

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 31: Gold medallist Kim Brennan poses with her medal during the Australian Olympic Team Melbourne Welcome Home Celebration at Bourke Street on August 31, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. &copy; 2016 Getty Images

Honeymoon for Brennan as Olympic dream realised 20 September 2016 (AEDT)

Three weeks of African bliss is in store for recently crowned Olympic Champion Kim Brennan.

MORE

Sign up for fan newsletter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Catherine Skinner of Australia reacts to winning the Women's Trap event during the shooting competition on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Shooting Centre on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &copy; 2016 Getty Images

Hometown calls for Skinner 20 September 2016 (AEDT)

Rio gold medallist Catherine Skinner is yet to decided on her sporting and working career.

MORE

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 18: Ryan Bailie of Australia crosses the finish line during the Men's Triathlon at Fort Copacabana on Day 13 of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games on August 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &copy; 2016 Getty Images

Breakthrough for Bailie only just around the corner 19 September 2016 (AEDT)

Five years ago Ryan Bailie was a young gun making up the numbers on the World Triathlon Series, a youngster learning the ropes in the helter skelter world that is ITU racing.

MORE

Three fresh faces on Athletes' Commission 19 September 2016 (AEDT)

Members of the 2016 Australian Olympic Team have voted three new faces onto the Australian Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, to serve as the voice of Australian Olympians over the next four years.

MORE

<h5>Volleyball hero image</h5> <p>Volleyball hero image</p> &copy; Getty Images Volleyball

Volleyball
Eloise Wellings of New South Wales celebrates winning the Women's 10,000 Metre Open during the Zatopek:10 at Lakeside Stadium on December 5, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. &copy; 2015 Getty Images

Road race gold to Wellings & Robinson in Adelaide 19 September 2016 (AEDT)

Eloise Wellings and Brett Robinson have capped off their 2016 season with victory at the Australian Road Running Championships

MORE

venue map

Interactive Venue Maps

The Olympics will be spread across four distinct clusters. See where all venues and tourist attractions are.

EXPLORE

&copy; Triathlon Australia

McShane turns up the heat for bronzed Aussies in Cozumel 19 September 2016 (AEDT)

MORE

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 08: Charlotte Caslick of Australia is tackled by Sarah Goss of New Zealand during the Women's Gold Medal Rugby Sevens match between Australia and New Zealand on Day 3 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Deodoro Stadium on August 8, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &copy; 2016 Getty Images

Back to training for sevens star eyeing Tokyo 16 September 2016 (AEDT)

Sevens playmaker Charlotte Caslick will be back at training next week with an eye on Tokyo 2020.

MORE

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Charlotte Bonin of Italy (36), Emma Moffatt of Australia (52) and Yuka Sato of Japan (55) leave the water during the Women's Triathlon on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Fort Copacabana on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &copy; 2016 Getty Images

Moffatt hands over the reins to the next generation 16 September 2016 (AEDT)

MORE

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Women's Modern Pentathlon Gold medalist Chloe Esposito of Australia poses during a portrait session on August 21, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &copy; 2016 Getty Images

Esposito reflects on life-changing win 16 September 2016 (AEDT)

As Chloe Esposito was crowned Olympic Champion against more fancied Europeans, she captured hearts all around Australia.

MORE

Australia's Rohan Dennis in the men's time trial. &copy; 2016 Getty Images

Australian Team for 2016 UCI Road World Championships 15 September 2016 (AEDT)

The 31-rider squad for the 2016 UCI Road World Championships in Doha, Qatar has been announced.

MORE

Sign up for fan newsletter

Football

Football
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 18: Aaron Royle of Australia competes during the Men's Triathlon at Fort Copacabana on Day 13 of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games on August 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &copy; 2016 Getty Images

Olympians Bailie and Royle the final arrivals for Cozumel finale 15 September 2016 (AEDT)

Olympians Ryan Bailie and Aaron Royle have arrived ahead of the ITU World Triathlon Championships in Cozumel, Mexico.

MORE

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: Taliqua Clancy (R) of Australia celebrates a point with teammate Louise Bawden during a Women's Round of 16 match between Poland and Australia on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &copy; 2016 Getty Images

No time for reflection as Bawden and Clancy take on world's best 14 September 2016 (AEDT)

Louise Bawden and Taliqua Clancy will compete at the season-ending World Tour final.

MORE

Katrin Garfoot in action during the Women's Elite Individual Time Trial on day three of the 2015 UCI Road World Championships. &copy; Getty Images

Garfoot wins Chrono Champenois Time Trial 12 September 2016 (AEDT)

Australian national time trial champion Katrin Garfoot produced a strong ride to became the first Australian to win the Chrono Champenois-Trophée Européen, on Sunday.

MORE

Fan Message Kangaroo Promo

Message the Team

Athletes love support from fans. Send a message to a selected athlete, sport or the whole Team. It will appear throughout the site for athletes to read.

POST HERE

Fox finishes season in style at World Cup final 12 September 2016 (AEDT)

Australia’s Jessica Fox has finished her 2016 canoe slalom campaign with a stunning victory in the K1 in the World Cup final at Tacen, Slovenia.

MORE

Damon Kelly 2015 Commonwealth Championships &copy; Australian Weightlifting Federation

Kelly back in winner's circle after missing Rio Olympic selection 12 September 2016 (AEDT)

Two-time Olympian Damon Kelly has won gold at the Australian Weightlifting Championships at his first major competition since missing selection for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

MORE

&copy; Australian Paralympic Committee

Kelly wins para-triathlon gold alongside Michellie Jones 12 September 2016 (AEDT)

Katie Kelly has won the first ever para-triathlon gold for Australia, with a little help from sighted guide Sydney 2000 Olympian Michellie Jones.

MORE

Danielle Kettlewell's cheersquad &copy; olympics.com.au

Kettlewell achieves Rio dream with family looking on 7 September 2016 (AEDT)

When Danielle Kettlewell looked into the stands at the Rio Olympics she saw not one but almost a dozen friendly faces looking down at her.

MORE